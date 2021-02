The Hawaii Venture Capitalist Association hosts an annual Entreprenuer Awards Gala, where both entrepreneurs and companies are honored for their achievements in Hawaii's venture community. This year, you'll be able to watch the big event on KHON2. Meli James, HVCA President, joined us on Take2 with the details.

The 21st annual awards show will be held on Feb. 20 at 7pm KHON.

https://hvca.org/awards