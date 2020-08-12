With three decades of helping hundreds of Hawaii families, Graham Builders recognizes the importance of educating homeowners about the modifications needed to help family members stay at home as they get older. This morning, we learned some tips to prepare our homes for future needs, with Bonnie Oda, Director Client Care at Graham Builders.
Growing Older at Home with Graham Builders
