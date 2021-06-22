Gov. Ige releases ‘intent to veto’ list

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has released his “Intent to Veto” list, singling out bills that state legislators recently passed.

One of the measures includes a bill that overhauls the transient accommodations tax, allowing counties to establish their own version of a tax that collects money from hotel and short-term rentals. It would also cut funding for the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).

“I’m very concerned that the changes in this bill will severely damage management (of HTA). We have heard loud and clear that our community is concerned and it’s not about attracting more visitors, it’s about managing those who we invite to come,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor also intends to veto a bill that would reduce reporting requirements for certain types of communications or political advertisements as well as a bunch of bills that seek to manage the department of education.