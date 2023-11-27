HONOLULU (KHON2) — The military said it has defueled more than 99.5% of fuel stored at Red Hill. And we are nearing the second phase of the defueling process.

Joining KHON2 on Monday, Nov. 27 to talk story about that and a variety of other issues here in the islands is Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Defueling has taken out over 103 million gallons from the facility.

It’s scheduled to resume on Monday, Dec. 4 with everything reportedly ahead of schedule.

“They have been diligent,” revealed Gov. Green. “They have multiple layers of security so that they don’t miss a drop. And that’s the goal. It’s been very traumatic for the state of Hawaiʻi; but now, we’re moving into that next phase which is much smaller; they’re at 99.5%.”

He went to explain further about what will happen next.

“We hope that the next phase will take a few weeks; and then, they’ll get into the sludge which is the last phase but lower risk,” explained Gov. Green.

As we’ve heard, the Board of Water Supply is gearing up for a big rate hike of between 8% and 10% every year for the next six years.

They’re asking the navy for $1.2 billion to cover the costs associated with Red Hill.

“[The Navy] should help, for sure,” said Gov. Green. “There’s some question as what the scope of that settlement should be. We do need new well; we do need to keep water prices semi-normal. I don’t like this 50% increase over five years. I think it should be much less; and if the Navy could help with that, then that’d be great.”

Gov. Green went on to provide information on the relationship the state of Hawaiʻi has with the military that occupies a great presence in the islands.

“We also need filters on the shaft that you described,” said Gov. Green. “All these things are part of our long game with the military, which is a partnership, an ohana. That’s we all say; that’s what we need. And that’s what I hope will happen.”

Maui’s recovery continues, and Gov. Green launched the Maui Recovery Fund.

“[The process] is going great,” said Gov. Green. “So, right now, our legal folks are making sure that the actual application process is ironclad, that it helps people. The goal is to get over a million dollars for anyone who lost a loved one. For those who were injured, maybe $1.5 million; we’d like to do that. Then we wouldn’t have to litigate. It’ll be totally optional.”

“I am sympathetic in every way to anyone who had any loss,” said Gov. Green. “So, they’ll choose. We also want to make it fast so that it happens in just a couple of months in the new year so that people don’t have to do the usual three year or five year long legal process which usually also takes about 35% if whatever resources would go to a family. So, I’m trying to be as fair as humanly possible.”

He went to explain more.

“Then the next phase will begin. How will we recover from the loss of property and business revenue. All of that is going to play out over the course of many years. Right now, my main focus is housing. We need to pull the trigger on a major housing solution, and I would like to see over 2,000 units of the longer-term rental market get into play, meaning short term rentals go to long-term rentals. We’ll pay extra in support of families who have been in hotel rooms. All of this kind of comes to a head in February when we reach the six-month mark on the calendar.”

Japanese tourism to Hawaiʻi is about half of what it was-pre pandemic.

“So, the signs are good right now,” said Gov. Green. “Last year we had 4,000 people or so come to marathon. This year, it’s 8,000 individuals from Japan coming to the marathon. So, we’re seeing an uptick; but it’s very gradual and only about half. What I’d like to see — and others have tried this before but I’m going to push much harder — is to have an open corridor between Japan and Hawaiʻi where we do pre-clearance.”

Finally, Gov. Green revealed how the Aloha Stadium project is going.

“We’re going into the RFP process, now; so, we have at least three major suitors. I’m confident that one of them when they get the bid will build a wonderful stadium and housing. Remember, we’d like about 4,000 to 5,000 units of housing built also at the site. Maybe, they will build a hotel; it’s all along the rail. The Legislature has been very generous with infrastructure.”