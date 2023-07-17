Every other Monday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green joins Wake Up 2day to talk about the issues affecting the state and what he’s doing for local residents. This morning, he addressed the legal challenges the state is facing over concealed carry gun laws and more issues.
