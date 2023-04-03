Every other Monday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green joins Wake Up 2day to talk about the issues that affect the state and to provide an update on what he’s doing to help local residents. He joined the morning newscast again today. One of the hot topics he talked about this morning? Aloha Stadium and when it will be ready. He recently met with lawmakers and other officials. Gov. Green says the new stadium won’t be ready until the 2028 football season.

“We have pretty good agreement. The key has been to keep the budget intact at just under $400 million and also to get an RFP out that allows us to build housing. Trying to do one RFP so we can go forward. I know that people have been frustrated but I had to get an agreement between the House and the Senate because they do determine where the money’s going to come from. Going with this approach though, we’ll be able to save $450 million of tax dollars because we won’t lose that through financing. It’s a lot of compromise but we have to do it right,” Gov. Green said.

He also talked about recent COVID-19 numbers. The governor told Wake Up 2day Anchor Kristine Uyeno that hospitalizations across the state have increased and encouraged people to get their boosters if they haven’t already.

Gov. Green also said “GAP” (Green Affordability Plan) is still alive in the legislative session, which ends next month. GAP proposes to get more money into the pockets of Hawaii residents.