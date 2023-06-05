Every other Monday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green joins Wake Up 2day to talk about the issues that affect the state and to provide an update on what he’s doing to help local residents. He joined the morning newscast again today.

One of the hot topics he talked about this morning? The new direction for Aloha Stadium and the surrounding entertainment district, delivering the project as one public-private partnership. Under the new plan, the developer will design and build a new stadium using state and private funds.

He also discussed the two bills he signed into law designed to promote gun safety.

One law requires the Hawaii Department of Education to establish an active shooter training program at all schools.

The other law requires people with concealed carry permits to receive training on safe firearm handling, conflict management and defines sensitive locations where firearms are not allowed like schools, playgrounds, and public transit.

Statistics show that Hawaii has the second lowest rate of gun violence in the country. Proponents said the new law will help make Hawaii even safer.

The Governor also discussed the opening of the new kauhale units helping homeless with medical care.