GOP expected to filibuster voting rights bill ahead of senate procedural vote

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The senate is getting ready for a vote on the ‘Democrats’ for the People Act.’

The bill aims to block states from requiring proof of ID to vote and wants to make Election Day a public holiday, among other things.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

Tuesday’s vote is procedural on whether to move the bill forward. Republicans have stated they plan to block the vote with a filibuster, a senate rule that requires sixty votes for a bill to proceed.

Democrats currently only have fifty votes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories