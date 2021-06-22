GOP expected to filibuster voting rights bill ahead of senate procedural vote

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The senate is getting ready for a vote on the ‘Democrats’ for the People Act.’

The bill aims to block states from requiring proof of ID to vote and wants to make Election Day a public holiday, among other things.

Tuesday’s vote is procedural on whether to move the bill forward. Republicans have stated they plan to block the vote with a filibuster, a senate rule that requires sixty votes for a bill to proceed.

Democrats currently only have fifty votes.