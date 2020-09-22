“Going-out-of-business” scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With so many businesses going out of business because the pandemic, scammers are at it again and taking advantage of these “going-out-of-business” sales that don’t really exist.

So how do you avoid falling for these scams? Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Marketplace Manager with the Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific, joined us on Wake Up 2day with what you need to know. For more information, click here.

