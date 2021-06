HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new forever stamp honoring Japanese American soldiers who fought in World War II will be released this week. The stamp will honor the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team including a soldier from the Hawaii Island.

Lynn Heirakuji, Co-Chair of the Hawaii Stamp Organizing Committee, joined Wake Up 2ay to discuss the history and unveiling of the new stamp.

