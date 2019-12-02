The Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking local residents to be aware of the need for blood donations this month. During the holidays, blood donations usually decrease. How can people help? Todd Lewis with the Blood Bank of Hawaii joined Take2 to talk about upcoming events.
https://www.bbh.org/tough-enough
(808) 848-4770
Give the Gift of Life this Holiday Season
