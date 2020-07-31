It’s Girl Scout recruitment season, but recruitment for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii is going to look very different this year. All of the events are going digital! This morning, Kim Morris, Chief Operating Officer of Girl Scouts of Hawaii, joined us with all of the details.
https://www.gshawaii.org/
Girl Scouts of Hawaii Recruitment Goes Virtual
