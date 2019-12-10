Ginai Hill is a 3-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner for Best Jazz and Christmas CD, and you have the opportunity to see her perform tomorrow! This morning, she joined Take2 with all of the details on her upcoming tribute performance at the Blue Note Hawaii.
https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/
Ginai Hill to perform at the Blue Note
