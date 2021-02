HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people have called regarding the State Unemployment Office in hopes of getting the latest updates on processing claims and issues getting through to the Call Center for help.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio joined Wake Up 2day to explain the delay and also provided tips for extended benefits.