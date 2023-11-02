HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 7th Annual Taste of Korea festival is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Hawaiʻi Korean Cultural Center (HKCC) is proud host the festival which runs from 6p.m. to 9p.m. at the Honolulu Country Club in Salt Lake.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The festival took a bit of a time out during the Covid pandemic, but they are ready to get back into the swing of it.

“This year’s exciting return of ‘Taste of Korea’ will showcase local chefs/restaurants exploring their ‘take’ on Korean cuisine and ingredients,” said a spokesperson for HKCC. “The event will also include a sampling of Korean liquor, entertainment, and a silent auction and raffle. The grand prize is a roundtrip ticket to Korea!”

Tockets are $100 per person. You can click here for more information.

And you can purchase tickets:

by calling 808-343-4233 or 808-535-8460;

by going to Orient Travel, 745 Keeaumoku Street #202;

or by going to Samwoo Marketing, 1311 Kapiolani Blvd. #200.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from this fundraising event will go towards building the Korean Cultural Center in Hawaiʻi to showcase the rich Korean history and culture that permeates the islands, spanning from the first immigrants who came to Hawaiʻi to work in the sugar plantations in 1903 to now,” said a spokesperson for HKCC. “Today, the interest in Korean culture and traditions has boomed through dramas, music, dance, and the arts.”

HKCC will include, amongst other things, a museum, community meeting rooms, after-school Korean school for children, a senior citizens’ academy and classes for adults and children with a Korean theme to serve the interests of the local community while preserving the Korean tradition and legacy here in Hawaiʻi.

“HKCC was started 16 years ago to preserve and share our rich Korean culture and history in Hawaii,” said Amanda S. Chang, HKCC president and chair of ‘Taste of Korea’. “Our long-term goal was always to build the Korean Cultural Center in Hawaii so there would be a permanent building to facilitate this mission.”

Chang went on to explain further.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We are getting close to achieving our goal and sincerely thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, and all those who attend our events every year so we can make our dream a reality,” concluded Change.