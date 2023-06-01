HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Night Market is back! Next week Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 5:00-10:00 p.m., Kaka‘ako’s largest block party returns with Our Kaka‘ako Honolulu Night Market: Mahina Māhealani. This is the first Honolulu Night Market in 2023. The last event was in November 2022.

The theme “mahina māhealani” refers to the last night of the four full moons in the traditional Hawaiian lunar calendar, and it is the type of full moon occurring on June 3. It is considered an auspicious time for gathering, planting and fishing.

This edition of Honolulu Night Market will showcase local musicians, designers, and activities that teach about the Hawaiian cultural significance of the moon.

Features of the upcoming Honolulu Night Market include:

Live music performances by O‘ahu-born reggae artist Likkle Jordee and Native Hawaiian/Samoan artist Dillon Pakele and more, with a lineup of established and up-and-coming local artists in partnership with Honolulu talent management agency Haku Collective, a company created by artists for artists.

A special 50th anniversary fashion show by Nake‘u Awai Designs. Often touted as the Grandfather of Hawaiʻi fashion, Kamehameha Schools alumnus, Nakeʻu Awai was the first Hawaiian designer to locally create prints using native and indigenous flora as inspiration (what’s come to be known as “Hawaiian print”).

A collaborative fashion show featuring looks from Moloka‘i-based activewear brand [Ep-ik] Style paired with ‘āina-inspired gel nail strips from Iwi Nails. [Ep-ik] Style and Iwi Nails are members of Hawaiʻi FoundHer Cohort 2, an accelerator program run by the Purple Maiʻa Foundation that is tailored specifically to the needs of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and/or Asian women and mothers starting businesses.

Moongazing with Stargazers of Hawaiʻi and ‘Ohana Kilo Hōkū. Connect with local experts in celestial studies, ask questions of astronomers, and view and capture your own photo of mahina māhealani with high-quality telescopes.

Moon phase readings led by cultural practitioners from Ka Mahina Project. Learn about Hina, the Hawaiian Moon Goddess, your birth moon phase, and the meaning of each of the 29.5 phases from hilo to muku (new moon to no moon). Be inspired to incorporate ka wā kahiko (the stories of old) in your life for greater mauliola (well-being).

With an expanded event layout stretching from the corner of Pohukaina Street and Keawe Street (in front of H Mart) to the corner of Cooke Street and Auahi Street, Honolulu Night Market: Mahina Māhealani will stretch across three city blocks and encompass three stages, two beer gardens and more than 50 food and retail vendors.