They say as long as there is chocolate, there will be happiness. And there is so much happiness this morning because we’re talking about the Big Island Chocolate Festival, which is happening later this month.

Farsheed Bonakdar, President of the Kona Cacao Association, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.

The delicious flavors and aromas of chocolate will “Indulge the Senses” at the Big Island Chocolate Festival April 28-29 at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The “Indulge the Senses with Chocolate” theme marks the festival’s 10th anniversary. In-person activities include culinary demonstrations for the home cook, cacao growing and processing seminars by industry experts, a new VIP-PLUS pre-gala Sunset & Pupu Pairing and a festive evening gala with culinary booths, chocolate fountain, entertainment, dancing, a silent auction and some surprises! Guests can enjoy unlimited wine, beer and a custom spritzer by Ola Brew, iced tea and coffee.

At the gala, a panel of invited judges and attendees will again vote on best sweet and savory selections while culinary stations will vie in a contest for Best Decorated Booth to this year’s sensory theme. A photo booth will provide fun, playful props geared to the “Indulge the Senses” event theme.

A general admission gala ticket is $99 while a VIP-PLUS ticket is $189. Also available are specially priced event room packages at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort. Educational activities and prices will be announced on the website.

All event tickets are sold online and additional tax and ticketing fees apply. Details can be found on the Big Island Chocolate Festival’s website.