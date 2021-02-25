We are nearing spring, and while many folks are going to be gardening, its important to make sure we have a water-wise garden! Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist from the Board of Water Supply, joined us this morning to show us how. She also shared tips on which native plants we should be looking for.
www.boardofwatersupply.com/
Get Dirty: Water-wise Spring Garden
