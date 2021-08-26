In today’s Get Dirty segment, we are learning tips on picking noninvasive plants to grow. Michele Harman, community relations specialist at the Board of Water Supply, talked about Plant Pono, an online resource that is great for learning about invasive and native plants. The website can be helpful for learning about the weediness of plants and whether they will become a problem in Hawaii, and makes it easy for residents to help keep invasive plants out of our landscapes.
plantpono.org
boardofwatersupply.com
Get Dirty: Tips on Pono Planting
