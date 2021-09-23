Get Dirty: Tips on Growing Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit is a delicious fruit, but did you know it’s also a drought tolerant plant? You can incorporate drought tolerant edibles like dragon fruit in your xeriscape to help conserve water outdoors. Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joined us this morning with tips on growing and harvesting dragon fruit.
