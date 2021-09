Growing a garden takes time and patience. Many seeds and bulbs require planting and harvesting at different times throughout the year, so it’s a good idea to research the needs of each plant before adding them to your garden.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to roll up those sleeves and get dirty in the garden.

In this morning’s “Get Dirty” segment, we’re learning how to harvest a sweet potato plant. Kathleen Yoshinaga from the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association joined Take2 with a look.