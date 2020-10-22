Today, we learned how to reduce our outdoor water use! Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joins us this morning with watering tips. She also gave advice on what to look out for when choosing plants for a xeric friendly garden.
For more tips, visit boardofwatersupply.com/conservation.
Get Dirty: Reduce Outdoor Water Use
Today, we learned how to reduce our outdoor water use! Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joins us this morning with watering tips. She also gave advice on what to look out for when choosing plants for a xeric friendly garden.