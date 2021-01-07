Get Dirty: New trends with house plants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you looking to add or change the house plants in your home? There are some new trends for the new year.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Kathleen Yoshinaga with the Hawaii Floriculture & Nursery Association joined Take2 with a few.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- US lawmakers frustrated by president and protestors, some call to remove Trump from office
- ‘This president is unhinged’: Lawmakers call for Trump’s removal from office after DC violence
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 322 new cases, bringing state total to 22,631
- Sedition charges possible in Capitol riots, Justice official says
- Sen. Schatz and Congressman Kahele call for removal of president through impeachment, 25th amendment