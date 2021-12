HONOLULU (KHON2) -- At a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday morning, Hawaii Rep. Kai Kahele asked a number of questions related to the contamination of the water in the Red Hill area.

Along with a photo of what appeared to be oil-slicked water, Rep. Kahele showed those in attendance a bottle of water that was taken from a Red Hill Navy family's home. Kahele told the committee, "If you smell this water, you would know that there is something wrong with this water. There is a petroleum product in this water."