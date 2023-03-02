Hawaii has been dealing with a lot of wet weather. The rain can definitely ruin yards, plants and flowers. But don’t let Mother Nature put a damper on your garden!

There are ways to care for plants, especially after they’ve been hit with moss. Kathleen Yoshinaga from the Hawaii Floriculture & Nursery Association joined Take2 with tips on how to get rid of moss and care of plants, especially in wet conditions.

One tip? Sprinkle cinnamon on the plant’s soil.



So what is the Hawaii Floriculture & Nursery Association about? According to its website, its mission is to: Enhance its members’ business success through enactment of laws to advance the common business interests of the members, education, marketing, research, and services; b) To encourage and promote the betterment of conditions that will create and sustain an economically viable flower and plan industry; and c) To promote the growing and exporting of Hawaii flowers and plants.



If you’re interested in becoming a member of the association, benefits, according to its website include: Transportation, bulk purchase savings, research & development, education, legislative & regulatory, government & university support, strengthen industry, marketing & promotion, administration, scholarships & endowments and networking.