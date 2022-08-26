HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to get dirty as we continue to experience drought conditions throughout the state it’s imperative to adapt our lifestyles to do our part to help conserve.

Fortunately, the Halawa Xeriscape Garden has the answers we need to know when it comes to plants with some tips on water use, what plants to grow, plant mold mitigation, and more.

Joining Wake Up 2Day is Michelle Harman, community relations specialist with the Board of Water Supply.

