HONOLULU (KHON2) — General motors is recalling older SUV’s in the United States.

The recall covers 2010 to 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2010 to 2012 SAAB 94X SUVs.

GM says it needs to fix a suspension problem that can cause steering problems at highway speeds. Owners should not drive the vehicles if they see certain dashboard warning lights or experience unusual steering behavior.

Owners will be notified to schedule repairs.