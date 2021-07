HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning to some Chevy Bolt owners. The company is telling 2017 to 2019 customers not to leave their cars parked inside a garage after charging after two Chevy Bolts caught on fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission says the car batteries have been found to ignite internally. Owners should also avoid leaving their car to charge overnight unattended.

The Chevy Bolt has been flagged for repair.