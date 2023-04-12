Need some inspiration for your nails? A new color or design? Iwi Nails Owner Lihau Willing joined Take2 with some ideas for the new season and details on her gel strips.

Here’s a look at her Q&A:

Q-Are they easy to use?

A-They are super easy to use, but you should read the directions well your first time. There are step-by-step instructions on the box and on our website and socials.



Q- How long do they last?

A-Our semi-cured gel strips can last 3-4 weeks or more depending on your lifestyle. They are the longest lasting at home nail art I’ve ever used! Our press-ons are recommended for shorter wear and last about a week.



Q-Can anybody use them?

A-We truly believe that everyone should be able to express themselves authentically, so we create for everyone! Whether you use your hands a lot, like long or short nails, are in the outdoors, or at a desk – we have a design and product that will fit. If you want to decorate your nails, we are here to support you and help you look and feel great.



Q: What nail styles would you recommend for spring?

A: When I think of spring in Hawaiʻi I think of May Day and lei. I would recommend one of our lei or pua designs, like our Lei Pakalana with Mokulehua or our ʻAʻala which is a puakenikeni print from Shop Kinolau. If you aren’t into florals, you can still go for a botanical vibe with our Nā Lau native leaves print, or our Loʻi Kalo design with Kolekolea Shop.