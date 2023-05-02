We’re celebrating the arts on Oahu’s North Shore and increasing opportunities for keiki to showcase their talents. The Friends of Sunset Beach is hosting their big fundraiser this weekend.

More than 200 pieces of art will be up for auction by local talents and Sunset Beach Elementary students at Waimea Valley Pikake Pavilion on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 5 – 10 p.m. for Friends of Sunset Beach’s (FOSB) 12th annual fundraiser, Celebrating the Arts.

Each year, the ticket sales and art auction sales from this event provide the salary and art supplies for an art instructor to teach at Sunset Beach Elementary—neither art nor music education are in this small public school’s budget.

Over the 11 years, FOSB has raised approximately $320,000, serving 400 Sunset Beach Elementary students annually, in addition to 700 more children throughout the year, hosting pop-up art tents at community events like the Menehune Surf Contest where children can take part in painting, crafts and other forms of artistic expression for free.

This is an adults only event. General admission tickets are $105 each, however if guests purchase online by May 5th, early bird tickets are only $95.

For more information the Celebrating the Arts fundraiser, visit Friends of Sunset Beach’s website.