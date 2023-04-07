Easter is this Sunday. To get you into the spirit we have our favorite peep with some great ideas for the kids and the entire family.

Joy Shimabukuro, Creative Director of HouseMart Stores, joined Wake Up 2Day with some creative craft ideas.

Located at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kapahulu Avenue, Market City Shopping Center is Hawaii’s first, family-owned shopping center. Families of the surrounding neighborhoods of Kaimuki, Kapahulu and Moiliili have been coming here for decades for the convenience of shopping and dining. Many of today’s customers remember frequenting the open-air Market City Shopping Center with their parents or grandparents. Visitors, too, have discovered Market City, less than two miles away from Waikiki.

Market City Shopping Center is deeply rooted in the community as the monkeypod tree that graces the entrance. Ever grateful for the loyalty and support of our tenants and their employees, and our customers, Market City Limited believes in giving back. Through our Foundation, we support schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations primarily in the areas of health and human services with monetary and/or in-kind donations. The recent food drive for Central Union Church’s “Serving Aloha” program is just one example.

To find out more, you can visit their website here.