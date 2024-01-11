HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of the Library Music & Book Sale is returning to Ward Village beginning Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21.

And as always, it will offer a large inventory.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Nainoa Mau who is the Executive Director of the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi joins KHON2 with the details.

“The sale is a fundraiser for Hawaiʻi’s public libraries,” explained Mau. “The proceeds fund programming like summer reading, librarian continuing education and support and much more. Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi has been supporting public library services in Hawaiʻi since 1879 and celebrates our 145th anniversary this year.”

Mau said that the sale will offer all of the same great inventory they’ve had before; but fvor 2024, they will offer a huge collection of 45s that they will be putting out. They will also be playing 45s to keep the beat at the sale for most of the time.

The sale is going to be held at Ward Village in the East Village Shops which is Ewa of Nordstrom Rack.

You can click here for more information on the sale.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

There is lots of free parking in the various ward village parking garages. The sale opens at 10 a.m. each day and ends at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. depending on the day.