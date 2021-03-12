Friday Forecast with the NWS, Flash Flood Watch Continues

The wet weather pattern will continue today, as a front and upper disturbance approach and advance down the island chain today through Saturday. Heavy showers and a few storms along and ahead of the front combined with saturated grounds will keep the threat for localized flash flooding in place across the state. Brisk trade winds will follow the front over Kauai and Oahu, which will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations. Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service, joined Wake Up 2day with the details on Friday’s rainy forecast.