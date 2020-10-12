Fresh produce and ono poke from D. Otani Produce

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about eating healthy with fresh produce and ono poke! D. Otani Produce is offering some great deals during this pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Grant Sim, D. Otani Produce Sales Manager, and consultant Sam Choy joined Wake Up 2day for a preview.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2