Free UHCC Summer Classes for 2020 HIDOE graduates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big news for public high school graduates! The UH Community Colleges are offering free, online classes to Hawaii’s class of 2020. Stephen Schatz, Executive Director, of Hawaii P-20, joined us this morning with all of the details

If you’re interested, students can text “nextsteps” to 808 (460-8360) and they will be assigned to a dedicated advisor who will help guide them throughout the summer.

All public high school graduates are encouraged to sign up for classes via the Next Step: Career Exploration website: http://uhcc.hawaii.edu/nextstep/ which also includes a list of frequently asked questions. They can also email nextstep@hawaii.edu.