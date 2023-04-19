Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22. There are several events happening this week to mark this occasion. That includes a cleanup festival at Waimanalo Beach Park on Sunday that Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is organizing.

There be live music, food and educational booths for volunteers. The Hawaii State Department of Health will also be there to run a free, lead testing station where people can test items from home and get finger-prick testing for children.

Derek Priddy with the Dept. of Health joined Wake Up 2day with the details. He is the state’s childhood lead poisoning prevention program coordinator.

According to the state’s website, “Even a little lead in a child’s blood can hurt their ability to learn, pay attention, and do well in school. We are here to help the entire community (property owners, parents, grandparent, uncles, aunties, and more) to keep keiki safe from lead. You can give them a huge boost in school and for the rest of the lives by learning more and taking action today. Remember, lead poisoning is 100% preventable. Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Hawaii, Kalihi Palama Health Center, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), and the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) will be working together to offer you a Lead Testing Station. This is FREE place to keep your family safe from lead. Test soil and things from your home, school, or business. You can even test stuff you find on the beach. Talk to experts and get instant results.“