The Barefoot League and Raising Cane’s are capping off the summer with a keiki football camp that’s free for all the kids who register.

Former star UH wide receiver, Chad Owens stopped by Wake Up 2Day with all the details.

“Barefoot League is a clothing company created in Hawai’i. Our logo, a barefoot imprint with the Hawaiian Islands, illustrates our deep, personal connection to our beautiful island chain.

We offer quality apparel and accessories made in Hawai’i, for all ages, that enhance all aspects of island living – whether you are enjoying a day of leisure, rocking an active lifestyle, or exuding a casual style anywhere you go. Whether you were born and raised in Hawai’i or fell in love with Hawai’i on a visit, the islands will surely leave a lasting impression upon you.”