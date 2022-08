HONOLULU (KHON2) — Would you ride the bus if it was free? The Honolulu City Council gave the green light for free bus rides later this month.

To take advantage of this deal, you must have a Holo Card which is also going to be free for a limited time.

Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director for the City Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss how to take advantage of these free deals.