Carissa Moore, 4-time World Surf Champ, is giving an inside look into her Oahu home. The World Surf League released “Lawn Patrol” that gives fans a look into Moore’s life in Hawaii.

In the segment, Moore shows viewers her four world title trophies, her board room and the gorgeous view from her deck.

The full segment of “Lawn Patrol” can be seen on WorldSurfLeague.com.