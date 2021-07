HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love a tasty tomahawk, ribeye or filet, then you’re going to love our Food2Go segment. That’s because STRIPSTEAK Waikiki just reopened their restaurant for indoor dining.

So what can we expect? Michael Mina, Founder of the Mina Group, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the reopening and tasty menu items. For more information, click here.