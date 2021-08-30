Food2Go: Okinawan FEASTival

Wellness Wednesday

Okinawan FEASTival

From the opening of American Cafe in 1923 to today, there have been over 350 Okinawan owned restaurants in Hawaii. The Okinawan FEASTival is celebrating restaurants, both past and present during the Okinawan Festival this year. This morning we learned all of the details with the Okinawan FEASTival founder and organizer, Shari Y. Tamashiro.

To view the specials and find out more information, visit www.hawaiiokinawans.com/specials.

