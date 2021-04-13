The long-awaited day has come! MW Restaurant has reopened, and they’re in a brand new location at Velocity Honolulu. The owners of MW, Michelle Karr-Ueoka, Pastry Chef, and Wade Ueoka, Executive Chef, joined us this morning with all of the details on their new spot.
www.mwrestaurant.com
Food2Go: MW Restaurant
