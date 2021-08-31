Today we are heading out to Waipahu to get a taste of Central America! Pupusas, baleadas, tamales, pastelitos, and so much more is served at La Casita Restaurant. Yosselyn De Abreu Co-Owner of La Casita Restaurant joined us with their delicious details.
Food2Go: La Casita Restaurant
