You can now get delicious Hawaiian food right in the heart of Waikiki! Kalo Hawaiian Food by Chai’s opened earlier this summer, at Courtyard by Marriott. They offer traditional Hawaiian cuisine from laulau, squid luau, lomi salmon, chicken long rice to pipikaula and so much more. Chai Chaowasaree, owner and chef at Kalo, joined us this morning with all of the details on the new spot.
kalohawaiianfood.com
Food2Go: Kalo Hawaiian Food
