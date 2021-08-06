Wellness Wednesday

Food2Go: Kalo Hawaiian Food

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You can now get delicious Hawaiian food right in the heart of Waikiki! Kalo Hawaiian Food by Chai’s opened earlier this summer, at Courtyard by Marriott. They offer traditional Hawaiian cuisine from laulau, squid luau, lomi salmon, chicken long rice to pipikaula and so much more. Chai Chaowasaree, owner and chef at Kalo, joined us this morning with all of the details on the new spot.

kalohawaiianfood.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.