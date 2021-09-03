In today’s Food2Go segment, we are getting you hungry with delicious burgers and fries from Five Guys! The popular chain, which is also known for their shakes, opened in the islands a few years ago and continues to expand.
Germaine Akahoshi, Hawaii Regional Manager of Five Guys, joined us this morning with all of their details.
For more information, visit restaurants.fiveguys.com/hi.
Food2Go: Five Guys
