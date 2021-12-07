In today’s Food2Go segment, we are heading to a new cocktail bar by Foodland, featuring artisanal cocktails, delectable bites and cocktail-inspired desserts. ELEVEN will open in Foodland Farms Ala Moana on Thursday, December 9, just in time for the holidays. Chef Keoni Chang joined us this morning with all of the delicious details.
www.elevenhnl.com
Food2Go: ELEVEN at Foodland Ala Moana
In today’s Food2Go segment, we are heading to a new cocktail bar by Foodland, featuring artisanal cocktails, delectable bites and cocktail-inspired desserts. ELEVEN will open in Foodland Farms Ala Moana on Thursday, December 9, just in time for the holidays. Chef Keoni Chang joined us this morning with all of the delicious details.