Food-A-Go-Go: Take2 visits Holy Cow for Restaurant Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week is Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week in partnership with the ‘Bid It to Win It’ for Agricultural Education online auction, which will help support the local restaurant industry and raise funds for the K-12 agricultural education programs in Hawaii’s public schools.

Monday brought the Take2 crew over to Holy Cow at Pearlridge. They recently got new ownership and are introducing several new menu items. Items include the Fruity Pop with crunchy fruity rice puffs on a corndog and a Flaming Cheetah brand corndog with with spicy mayo.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Holy Cow is located at 98-1005 Moanalua Rd #527, Aiea, HI 96701

For more information, visit their website.