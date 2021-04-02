Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week begins Monday

Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week starts on Monday, running from April 5-12th. There are over 120 participating restaurants, which will have a special dish or prix fixe menu available for customers. Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, joined us this morning with all of the Restaurant Week details.

The Hawaii Agricultural Foundation is also hosting a silent auction during the week that supports their K-12 programs in public schools statewide. The proceeds will go to programs which encourage students to explore careers in the industry to help increase local food production and support the sustainability of our islands, especially our fragile food systems.

For more information, visit Foodagogo.org.

For a list of participating Restaurant Week restaurants, click here.