HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

And are you looking for your next go-to spot for breakfast, lunch and … now dinner?

Joining KHON2 with all the ono details is Guieb Cafe’s manager, Precious Guieb, who is LIVE in studio with more information.

They have locations in ʻAiea, Wahiawa and Kalihi.

Guieb Café is proud to be a family owned and operated business in Honolulu. They opened their doors to the community in June 2020. In April 2021, they a new location in Wahiawa; and Guieb welcomes their newest location in ʻAiea as of October 2022.

Guieb Cafe offers homestyle meals with a variety of menu items ranging from T-Bone steaks to waffles and meatloaf.

At Guieb Café, they said that they never want to compromise quality for price. So, it is their goal to have great tasting meals and quality ingredients easily accessible to the community. They are proud of their customer service which they believe makes you feel a part of their ‘ohana.

​Guieb Café offers ever-changing items on their weekly specials’ menu, and you can find updates in-store and on their Instagram or Facebook pages.