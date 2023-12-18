HONOLULU (KHON 2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.
If you’re looking for somewhere to dine and celebrate the holidays, then Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood has all the festive options from land to sea.
by: Sandy Harjo-Livingston, Brittni Friedlander
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sandy Harjo-Livingston, Brittni Friedlander
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON 2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.
If you’re looking for somewhere to dine and celebrate the holidays, then Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood has all the festive options from land to sea.